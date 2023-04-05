Reese Cleveland "Meathead" Lartigue

GALVESTON, TX — Reese “Meathead” Lartigue, departed this life on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Galveston, Texas.
Reese was born April 21, 1978, to Larry and the late Brigitte Reese in Galveston, Texas. He was educated through Galveston Independent School District and later received his GED in 2016.
Reese was a loving and caring father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Meathead brought joy and life to everyone he met with his great sense of humor and smile. Reese loved to spend time with his family while riding Blue Candy Paint on 84’s. Meat lived his life to the fullest while spreading love and laughter to everyone. Reese never met a stranger.
Reese is preceded in death by his loving mother, Brigitte Reese; sister, Nydeeka “Tudy” Lartigue ; nephew, Malik Lartigue-Pratt; maternal great-great grandparents, Lee Eddie and Adeline Sallie; fraternal great-great grandparents, Preston and Maybell Walker and Clara Reese; maternal great grandmother, Annie “Bigma” Moss; fraternal grandparents, Cornell and Shirley Lee and Leroy Reese Jr.; grandfather, Paul Edward; great uncles; William Lartigue, Sr. and Willie Moss ; uncles, Terrance “ Joe Blow” Lartigue, Sr. and Leroy” Butch” Reese III; cousins, Quinta Cleveland and Keith Walker.
Reese leaves cherished memories with his loving daughter; Reauhnnia Lartigue; father, Larry Reese, grandparents, Delores Edward and David Lartigue (Mertha); sister, Lashendrea Lartigue; brothers, Brandon Reese and Leroy Williams Sr.; nephews, Jasper Jones III and Leroy Williams, Jr.; nieces, Camavia Lartigue-Denefield, Jazzche Jones, Leyha, Leroysha, Leawana, Leandra and Leona Williams; special loving cousin & aunt, Troy Lartigue Sr. and Crina Nelson; uncles, Emmanuel Williams III (Gly) and Sherman Williams, Duke Edward, Prince Edward, Sheldon Williams and Frank Jackson, Sr.; aunts, Vivian Shelvin (Paul), Dizra Lartigue, Nyree Williams, Dutchess Edward, Esia Lartigue, Stacy Fontenot, Kinshira Guy(Harry),fraternal aunts; LaFaye “PeeWee” Reese, Lisa Hardeman, Stephanie Reese Young (Robert), Shelia Hart (Zack), Roshonda “Puff’ Scarlett, great aunts; Betty Bernstiene, Nita Smith, Joy Suire, Princella Baker, Helen Thomas and a host of cousins extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 12:00 PM, followed by a service celebrating his life at 1:00 PM, on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Willing Workers Baptist Church, with Pastor Eric C. Carrington, Pastor/Officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
