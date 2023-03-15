KEMAH, TX — Raymond Michael Petrowski, affectionately known as "Diamond", passed away at his home on Thursday, February 23, 2023 after a lengthy illness.
"Diamond" was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 14, 1951 to Ray and Helen Petrowski and was the oldest of three children. The family resided in Parma, Ohio where he attended Catholic school. In 1963, the family moved to Texas and "Diamond" finished his schooling at Clear Creek High School, graduating in 1969.
"Diamond" was an avid sports fan. He loved shooting pool, golfing and playing baseball and softball. He loved watching sports of any kind. Although he spent most of his life in Texas, his Ohio roots were deep in him. He was a true fan of the Cleveland Browns football team, the Cleveland Indians (now known as the Cleveland Guardians) baseball team and the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team and The Ohio State University Buckeyes. He would stand by them, win or lose. He was competitive in any sport he played and saw winning as his only option.
"Diamond" met his wife April in his later years. Together, they ran The Blue Dolphin Lounge for the past 30 years. Shuffleboard became his new competitive sport of choice. He began running shuffleboard tournaments and because of his competitiveness, the tournaments usually were not about winning the tournament but instead beating "Diamond". He never turned down a good argument and most were happy to oblige him.
"Diamond" made friends throughout his life and never forgot them. In recent years, he reconnected with an old childhood friend. They remained in contact until his passing.
"Diamond" is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Helen Petrowski.
"Diamond" is survived by his wife, April Aden; daughters, Rebekah Hixon and Jeri Tatum Luitjin (and husband, Rod); son, Eric Tatum (and wife, Stephanie); brother, Ron Petrowski (and wife, Harriette); sister, Roberta Parker along with numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank everyone for their assistance, love and support during this difficult time. "Diamond" will be truly missed.
A memorial service for "Diamond" will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at The Blue Dolphin Lounge, located at 423 State Highway 3 in League City, Texas 77573.
