Raymond Charles Saenz

LA MARQUE, TX — Mr. Raymond Charles passed from this life Monday morning, April 3, 2023, in La Marque.
Born August 14, 1945 in Galveston, Mr. Saenz was proud to be born on the island, and later became a resident of the Hitchcock/La Marque area since 1973. Raymond proudly served his country in the United States National Guard, was a carpenter with Monsanto/Sterling for 34 years, attended Arcadia First Baptist Church and was a member of the Texas City RC Club, Valero morning coffee club and Hitchcock Cloud Busters. RC airplanes were his life, he also enjoyed driving his Corvette and loved his Jack Russell Terrier, Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Joseph and Mary Magdalene (Jones) Saenz.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 30 years, Kathy Saenz; son, Ray Don Saenz and wife, Theresa of Santa Fe; daughters, Debra Andreason of Galveston, Lori Tanner and husband, Fred of Alvin; grandchildren, Bethany Saenz, Rylie Saenz, Corisa and Nathaniel Jackson, Courtney and Louis Galvan, Sr., Harrison Mai; 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Keith Boydston, Harvey Cappel, Mike Grassmunk, Vince Hoechten, Larry Stewart and Gary Wythe.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Raymond’s name to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, Post Office Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486 or American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Real Comfort Hospice and his nurse, Lilian. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.