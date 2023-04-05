Raymond Charles Saenz

LA MARQUE, TX — Mr. Raymond Charles passed from this life Monday morning, April 3, 2023, in La Marque.

Born August 14, 1945 in Galveston, Mr. Saenz was proud to be born on the island, and later became a resident of the Hitchcock/La Marque area since 1973. Raymond proudly served his country in the United States National Guard, was a carpenter with Monsanto/Sterling for 34 years, attended Arcadia First Baptist Church and was a member of the Texas City RC Club, Valero morning coffee club and Hitchcock Cloud Busters. RC airplanes were his life, he also enjoyed driving his Corvette and loved his Jack Russell Terrier, Lucy.

