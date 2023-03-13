LA MARQUE, TX — Raymond Bernard O’Donohoe, age 91, of La Marque, Texas, passed away on March 10, 2023. He was born in Galveston, Texas on August 12, 1931 to Evelyn and Hugh O’Donohoe, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gloria Joyce O’Donohoe, daughters, Denise Correll, Michelle O’Donohoe, and Julie Petty, grandsons, Kevin Correll, Brian Correll, and Ross Petty, granddaughters Lisa Salinas and Tara Petty, nephew, Richard O’Donohoe, niece, Peggy O’Donohoe, and great grandson Rowan Petty.
Raymond worked for DCAS as a quality assurance inspector for 31 years. Prior to that, he served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1955 as an aircraft prop repairman. He then became an Air Force Reservist and retired after serving 20 years.
Raymond loved to fly and did learn how to fly a single engine plane. Last year, he had an opportunity to participate in the Dream Flights Tour and really enjoyed flying in the WWII single engine plane.
Raymond was a loving father who attended all of his daughters’ school events and sports activities. He was kind and caring and was always willing to help those in need. He had several dogs over the years and loved them all dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh O’Donohoe, Sr. and Evelyn O’Donohoe, and his brother, Hugh O’Donohoe, Jr.
The visitation, funeral service, and graveside service will be on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Forest Park East Funeral Home. The visitation is at 1:00 p.m., the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., and the graveside service at 3:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.