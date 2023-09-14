SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Raymon Morrison Finley passed from this life Sunday morning, September 10, 2023, in Santa Fe.
Raymon was born January 25, 1939, in Atlanta, TX to Thomas and Louthena Finley. After graduating high school, Raymon went on to work in the oil fields as a switcher for over 35 years. Raymon learned the basics of the oil industry from his father, who taught him the ropes. He was fascinated by technology with all of its fun sounds and interesting lights, and he loved gospel music. Raymon was a talented singer and shared his love for singing with his wife, Marilyn. The two enjoyed going to church, watching the granddaughters play softball and spending time with their family. Raymon always put his family first. He was a wonderful man who will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas D. and Louthena (Tate) Finley.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 19 years, Marilyn Finley; daughter, Donna R. Sunseri and husband, Mike; son, Timothy R. Finley and wife, Julie; grandchildren, Ciara Sunseri, Shelbi Sunseri, Kristin Mayberry (Jimmy), Laurin Bigford (Jake); 4 great grandchildren.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
