TEXAS CITY — Ray Anthony Buenrostro, 57, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Houston, TX.
He was the second child born to Robert and Herlinda Buenrostro. He graduated from Texas City High School in 1983.
Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Oscar and Maria Martinez and paternal grandparents Santiago and Mary Buenrostro.
Survived by wife Carroll, parents Robert and Herlinda Buenrostro, brother Robert O. Buenrostro, sisters Cynthia and husband Rene Del Bosque, Rebecca and husband Jose Rojas, Regina and husband Martin Martinez; his daughter Victoria Rae and son Daniel Ray Buenrostro; 2 granddaughters, Penelope and Isabelle; and mother of his children Irene Buenrostro. Ray also leaves behind, nephews and nieces: Rene and Courtney DelBosque, Justin DelBosque, Raquel Rojas, Jose Rojas and Destanye Atkins, Samantha and Feliciano Garay; along with great-nieces and great-nephews: Cruz and Sofia Rojas, Ryan DelBosque, Gavin and Aubrey Del Bosque as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins
Ray was a huge Texans fan and a lover of all sports. He was a participant in FFA while in High School, raising and showing cows and chickens. He played baseball and football for Texas City Stings and was affectionately known as "Vato Loco" on the team.
Ray married his high school sweetheart, Irene, in 1989, and they later had 2 beautiful children, Victoria and Daniel. Ray was a family man and cherished making lasting memories with his children. They traveled to many places throughout the years. He also served as a coach for his daughter's softball teams for several years, which he enjoyed with all his heart. Ray also loved to go fishing. According to one of his nephews, he couldn't tie a knot to save his life while getting his pole ready, but always wanted to be fishing somewhere.
Ray was employed for many years with The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, starting from a "runner" all the way to Administrative Manager in the Department of OB/Gyn. He was always the go-to guy because everyone knew that Ray would get the job done. They affectionately referred to him as "Mr. UTMB" in OB/Gyn.
Ray also was member of the ASA and UIL Umpiring Association for many years. He umpired for High School and College levels in girls' softball. Despite being sneered and yelled at by crowds, he loved being an umpire. He never complained about the heat or the freezing weather (at times), because of his love for the games.
Then in 2020, he married his new love, Carroll. Together, they enjoyed a short time as man and wife and made so many wonderful memories. They enjoyed wood crafting, working as a team, to create beautiful projects and invested their time into building a tiny house together. Ray loved spending time with all the "littles" in the family; he enjoyed their laughter and screams, and they loved his.
Ray will be truly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023. Time for family will be reserved from 12pm-1pm and friends are invited from 1pm-2pm. Rosary will begin at 2pm. Pall bearers for services include Rene DelBosque, Justin DelBosque, Jose Rojas, Daniel Buenrostro, Raquel Rojas, and Samantha Garay.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church at 11am with a reception to follow in Ponzini Hall, located on church grounds.
