Raul Garcia, Sr.

GALVESTON, TX — Raul “Roy” Garcia, (Popo) age 84 of Galveston passed away Thursday January 12, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services are 10:00am Tuesday January 17, 2023, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.
Raul was born October 12, 1938, to Arnulfo Garcia and Isidra Alvarez Garcia. He was employed many years by J. W. Kelso and was considered a master Piledriver. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and Houston Carpenters Union. He was a man of strong faith who taught us the importance of family. Most important to him were backyard barbeques, listening to music and dancing with his beautiful wife, “Momo”.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnulfo and Isidra Garcia, his beloved wife of 58 years Raquel Garcia, two loving sons, Raul Garcia, Jr. and Rudy Garcia, sister Esther Sandoval, brothers Jose and Ruben Garcia, and compassionate son-in-law David Miranda, Sr.
Survivors include children, Arnulfo and Linda Garcia, Rosalinda and Joe Gonzales, Sylvia Miranda, Lilly and Robert Malmstrom and Roy and Janie Garcia; Siblings, Maria Villafranca, Alicia Garcia, Gloria Garcia, Jesus Garcia, grandchildren, David Miranda, Jr. and Sloane, Robyn and Robert Malmstrom, II, Alyssa, Elenna, Roy Jr., Bianca and Calleigh Garcia, Angela, Monica and Amanda Garcia; 14 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Robert W. Malmstrom, II, Roy Lee Garcia, Jr., Jimmy De Los Santos, Johnny Garcia, David Miranda, Jr., and Earl Garry.
Special thanks to Tiffany with Elysian Healthcare and Ms. Dorothy with Thera Care Home Health for their dedicated and caring services.
