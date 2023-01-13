Raul Garcia, Sr.

GALVESTON, TX — Raul “Roy” Garcia, (Popo) age 84 of Galveston passed away Thursday January 12, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services are 10:00am Tuesday January 17, 2023, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.

Raul was born October 12, 1938, to Arnulfo Garcia and Isidra Alvarez Garcia. He was employed many years by J. W. Kelso and was considered a master Piledriver. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and Houston Carpenters Union. He was a man of strong faith who taught us the importance of family. Most important to him were backyard barbeques, listening to music and dancing with his beautiful wife, “Momo”.

