Randy William Goat Douglas

SANTA FE, TX— Mr. Randy William Douglas, 57, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, June 23, 2023, in Conroe.
Born May 30, 1966, in Galveston, Texas to Charles Sr. and Barbara Douglas. Mr. Douglas lived in Conroe for a year, but he was a long-time resident of Santa Fe. Randy graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1985, he attended Universal Mechanical Institute where he got a degree in Diesel/Industrial Technician. Randy was a DJ in his younger wilder days working at all the hot spots in Houston and Pasadena. He worked for several generator companies, before opening his own business, Douglas Field Services in 2007, repairing and servicing generators. Randy was a volunteer for the Arcadia Fire Department. Randy is a member of the Hellraiser BBQ cook-off team. He was a volunteer and has sponsored the Mutton Bust at the GCFR. He loved hunting and fishing and watching his favorite sports team on TV. He was a loving dad, pappy, and friend. He was always the life of the party, dancing and acting crazy. He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Barbara Douglas; brothers, Charles Douglas Jr. and Joseph Douglas.
Survivors include his daughters, Courtney Douglas of Santa Fe, Delaney Jobes of Manvel, Kaitlyn Douglas of Conroe; stepsons, Brandon and Kevin Thinnes of The Woodlands; grandsons, Karson Pool, Sebastian Douglas, Easton and Levi Jobes; sister, Tammy and husband, Mike Berryhill of Groesbeck; nieces, Heather Berryhill of Alvin, Brittany Berryhill of Santa Fe; nephew, Paul Berryhill of Groesbeck; aunts, Vida Hughes of Santa Fe, Ann Bankston of Bay Cliff, Ruby Neely of Scroggins; uncles, Junial Douglas Jr. and wife, Caroline of Yantis, John Russo of Dickinson, and numerous cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dan Bankston, Steven Carroll, Paul Hitchcock, Wade Hunt, Andy Silvas, Dino Silvas, Alan Riggs and Kenny Warren. Honorary bearers will be Karson Pool, Sebastian Douglas, Easton and Levi Jobes, Victor Deleon, Rick Perez and Troy Hitchcock.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
