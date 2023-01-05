Randy Paul Jones

LA MARQUE, TX — Randy Paul Jones died very unexpectedly, December 29th, 2022, from a heart attack at his home in La Marque. He was 67.

A native of East St. Louis, Missouri, Randy was born October 15, 1955. He and his family relocated to Galveston when he was just 10 years old. When he and his family crossed the Causeway to Galveston Island and saw the bay for the first time, Randy's thought was "Man! I get to go fishing here every day." And, indeed, he did!

