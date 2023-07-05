Randy Kivch Jul 5, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HOUSTON, TX — Randy Kivch, 63, of Katy, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Houston. He was born on February 22, 1960 in Galveston, Texas to Adolph and Mary Kivch.He was a resident of Corsicana and Katy for 30 years and was raised in La Marque.Randy was a graduate of La Marque High School Class of 1979. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque and Knights of Columbus, M. J. Babin Council #5236.He is survived by his parents Adolph and Mary Kivch, brothers; Steven Richard Kivch and wife Carol and David Joseph Kivch, Sr. and wife Brenda.A Memorial Mass will be at 11:00am on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque.Memorials may be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque.Arrangements are under the care of the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesJMK5 buys largest Friendswood tract, Houston firm makes major Galveston, La Marque investmentsHotel drowning victim was celebrating fifth birthday in GalvestonGalveston ranked riskiest town to buy beach houseShoddy road hampers East Beach attendance in Galveston, officials say2023 All-Galveston County baseball teamsCatches reported from all around Galveston Bay areaLighter winds produce better catchesFishing with a wounded warriorWinds relax on fishing scene going into the weekendFew reports come ahead of holiday weekend CollectionsLeague City celebrates Fourth of JulyFireworks return to Galveston for Fourth of JulyLa Marque gets a jump on Independence Day festivitiesTexas City holds annual Independence Day CelebrationRunners pound the pavement for literacy in first Texas City Press RunTexas City celebrates JuneteenthInaugural Daily News Texas City Press Run WinnersGalveston celebrates JuneteenthReedy Chapel holds annual Emancipation MarchWorld Ocean Day celebrated in Galveston CommentedPro-Trump hardliners ensure second place for GOP (89) Guest commentary: Pride has morphed into a 'contemptible opposite' (71) New House bill will best serve to harm workers (63) Galveston drag performers fear repercussions of new Texas law (62) The evidence is clear about sea-level rise (54) Galveston sea-level rise some of Earth's swiftest (46) SB 12 needlessly puts government between parenting and common sense (42) Fourth of July celebrates those who don't meekly suffer (35) League City's book review committee deserves public’s attention (33) Proposed merger threatens professional golf's history, future (29)
