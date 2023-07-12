Randall Allen Randy Gould

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Randall Allen Gould, a beloved father, grandfather, and brother, passed away at the age of 71, on July 6, 2023, in League City, TX, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Randy was born on September 1, 1951, to the late Thomas A. Gould and Dolores Gould. He received a degree in accounting from Lamar University.
Randy's career in the healthcare industry spanned several decades. His intelligence and analytical skills were highly regarded by his peers and subordinates alike.
Beyond his professional life, Randy was a man of varied interests and passions. He was an avid outdoorsman, with a particular fondness for fishing and duck hunting. A fan of Texas A&M sports, he enjoyed watching the Aggies play football, basketball, and baseball.
Randy's love for his family was boundless. He cherished his time with his son, Jonathan Gould, and daughter, Lauren Schmid. Randy was a grandfather to Aiden and Reece Gould and Jaxson, Owen and Ella Schmid, whose lives were enriched by his wisdom and love. He is also survived by his loving sister, Susan Salisbury.
Randy's fondness for good food, bourbon, and cigars was well-known among his friends and family.
His memory will remind us of the importance of family, the joy of nature, the thrill of sports, and the satisfaction of a life well-lived. May his soul rest in peace.
Randy's family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am, Friday, July 14, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 am, followed by burial at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
