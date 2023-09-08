Phillip Drew Castonguay

TEXAS CITY, TX — Philip "Drew" Castonguay of Texas City, Texas, peacefully passed away September 4, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. Drew was born in Galveston, Texas on September 7, 1986 to Philip and Paula Castonguay. Drew graduated from Santa Fe High School and then received a Process Technology Degree from College of the Mainland. He worked many years at ITI and then started his own business, DC Services.
Drew met his wife, Kelsey Hardage in 2017, and later married on July 3, 2021. They lived in Texas City, TX with their son, Beau, and dog, Chief. Family activities were the center of his life and he never missed an opportunity to take Chief as his co-pilot. He was a devoted husband and relished in being a new dad. Drew enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and being the grill master. Drew's favorite place was Lake Sam Rayburn where he spent hours jet skiing, fishing, and boating. He also loved his family's place in Colorado, skiing and enjoying the cold weather. Drew, most of all, cherished being around his family and loved ones. He never met a stranger and everyone was his "Amigo." His greatest blessing was his son, Beau, who he adored.
Drew is preceded in death by his father, Phil Castonguay; grandparents, Bert and Trudy Castonguay and Alan and Eva Baggs, Uncles; David Baggs and Eric Baggs.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Kelsey Hardage Castonguay; son Philip Beau Castonguay; mother, Paula Castonguay (Santa Fe); sister, Megan Doyle and husband Sean (League City); aunt, Paula Castonguay and Phil Ladewig (Dallas), and five nieces and nephews, Emma and Kasen Doyle, James Hardage, Rachel and Benjamin Rochner.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Dillon, Cameron Yarberry, Jake Kessler, Travis Cox, David McWhirter, and Sean Doyle.
There will be a Celebration of Life on September 16th from 4:30-7:00PM at Shamrock Ranch, 13819 Vacek Street, Santa Fe, TX 77510. BBQ dinner will be served.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to make donations to his son, Philip Beau Castonguay Education Fund as the family deals with this loss.
Checks can be made to PO Box 608 Santa Fe, TX 77510 or deposited at any Texas First Bank location.
"So long as we live, they too shall live, for they are now a part of us, as we remember them."
