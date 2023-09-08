Phillip Drew Castonguay

TEXAS CITY, TX — Philip "Drew" Castonguay of Texas City, Texas, peacefully passed away September 4, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. Drew was born in Galveston, Texas on September 7, 1986 to Philip and Paula Castonguay. Drew graduated from Santa Fe High School and then received a Process Technology Degree from College of the Mainland. He worked many years at ITI and then started his own business, DC Services.

Drew met his wife, Kelsey Hardage in 2017, and later married on July 3, 2021. They lived in Texas City, TX with their son, Beau, and dog, Chief. Family activities were the center of his life and he never missed an opportunity to take Chief as his co-pilot. He was a devoted husband and relished in being a new dad. Drew enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and being the grill master. Drew's favorite place was Lake Sam Rayburn where he spent hours jet skiing, fishing, and boating. He also loved his family's place in Colorado, skiing and enjoying the cold weather. Drew, most of all, cherished being around his family and loved ones. He never met a stranger and everyone was his "Amigo." His greatest blessing was his son, Beau, who he adored.

