Phennie Mae Forteson

GALVESTON, TX — Phennie Mae Brown Forteson, 68 of Galveston, Tx passed away from this earthly life on April 14, 2023. Phennie was born in Sugar Land, Tx on December 6, 1954, to the Late John & Callie Brown. On July 31, 1974, she served her country by joining the United States Army. Phennie would later go on to receive her LVN certification at Houston Community College. She relocated to Galveston County in 1992. Phennie joined Compton Memorial Church of God and Christ, and faithfully served on the usher board. In 2017 she moved her membership to The Carpenter's House, where she was a dedicated and faithful member.

Phennie was preceded in death by her parents; sister Lavern Brown; and brothers, Thomas Coleman and Bennie Brown.

