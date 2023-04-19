Phennie Mae Forteson

GALVESTON, TX — Phennie Mae Brown Forteson, 68 of Galveston, Tx passed away from this earthly life on April 14, 2023. Phennie was born in Sugar Land, Tx on December 6, 1954, to the Late John & Callie Brown. On July 31, 1974, she served her country by joining the United States Army. Phennie would later go on to receive her LVN certification at Houston Community College. She relocated to Galveston County in 1992. Phennie joined Compton Memorial Church of God and Christ, and faithfully served on the usher board. In 2017 she moved her membership to The Carpenter's House, where she was a dedicated and faithful member.
Phennie was preceded in death by her parents; sister Lavern Brown; and brothers, Thomas Coleman and Bennie Brown.
Phennie leaves to cherish the memories and carry on the legacy of her life with one brother, Wayne Brown (Barbara) of Richmond, Tx; one sister, Betty Richardson of Houston, Tx; one daughter Denise Forteson Pope (Denrick) of Galveston, Tx; one son Dustin Forteson of Galveston, Tx; 9 grandchildren, youngest of which and namesake, Indigo Phennie, 3 great grandchildren; her heart of 26 years JB Kendrick of Texas City, Tx and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 9am on Saturday April 22, 2023, followed by a Homegoing service at 10am in the Espanola "BB" Johnson Memorial Chapel of E R Johnson Family Mortuary. Dr Reginald Pope officiating. Burial will follow on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:30am in the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Tx 77038. Memorials may be sent to the mortuary, ERJFM.com
