Peter J. deGroot, III

SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Peter J. DeGroot III passed from this life Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, in Texas City after a lengthy illness.

Born November 25, 1950 in Alvin, Mr. deGroot had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of the Santa Fe High School Class of 1969 and a 1973 graduate of Sam Houston State University with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. He worked in the Texas City Police Department for a brief time after completing the police academy. He spent most of his career at Sterling Chemicals in the Pipefitter's Local 211.

