SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Peter J. DeGroot III passed from this life Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, in Texas City after a lengthy illness.
Born November 25, 1950 in Alvin, Mr. deGroot had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of the Santa Fe High School Class of 1969 and a 1973 graduate of Sam Houston State University with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. He worked in the Texas City Police Department for a brief time after completing the police academy. He spent most of his career at Sterling Chemicals in the Pipefitter's Local 211.
Peter was raised on his family's dairy farm and loved raising cattle and bailing hay. He was an avid sports fan of the Houston Astros, the NFL, and kept up with the University of Houston football games, watching sons, Jason and Clint play college football. At Santa Fe High School, he played the positions of Center and Guard and was named to the All District 26-AA football team as a Senior. He was also the recipient of leadership awards from Santa Fe American Legion Post 576 and Alvin American Legion Post 129.
He was a very dedicated volunteer coach and dad to his young sons and stepson throughout youth football, basketball and baseball. He greatly enjoyed mentoring and coaching all the young athletes on those teams. His greatest love in life were his children and 12 grandchildren who knew and loved him as "Pappy." He set an example for his kids and grandkids by carrying himself through life with a humble heart and content soul. He radiated selflessness, and generosity offering his time and devotion to those he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Johanas deGroot, Jr. and Cora Mae (Long) deGroot, and sister, Barbara deGroot Williams.
Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Diane Ayala deGroot; sons, Jason deGroot and wife, Brandi of Clear Lake, Clint deGroot and wife, Casey of League City, Eric Powers and wife, Megan of Fort Worth; daughter, Sara Powers Dee and husband, Richard of South Lake Tahoe, Nevada; grandchildren, Dayne deGroot, Dawson deGroot, Delaney deGroot, Peyton deGroot, Macey deGroot, Kinsleigh Powers, Ellis Powers, Davis Powers, Svetlana Dee, Rick Dee, Kyrianna Dee, David Dee; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alonso and Mandy Ayala of Santa Fe, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton Street, Santa Fe, Texas with Mr. Marty Adams, and Pastor Clint deGroot officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Hubbell, Rick Sartain, Clyde Lauzon, Rob Amato, Jeff Sulzer, Marc Ayala, James Bush, and Larry Keenan.
The family would like to thank each and all of Pete's many close friends, relatives, and neighbors, who helped him with the cattle and the yard while he was ill. Thank you for the many cards, phone calls, visits, and prayers of support.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Peter's name to Arcadia Christian Church, Post Office Box 98, Santa Fe, Texas 77517 or Santa Fe Historical Foundation, Post Office Box 275, Santa Fe, Texas 77517. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.