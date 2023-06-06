Pending services for Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cecil HeadGALVESTON — Cecil Elizabeth Head, age 94, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Malloy & Son Funeral Home, www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com. 409.763.2475 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles$662 fine has groping victims, families, wanting tougher lawsGalveston man charged in girlfriend's death, sheriff saysHas Galveston stopped enforcing traffic laws?Biz Buzz: Workforce apartments to rise on island; Methodist opens emergency center in League CityJudge grants injunction in legal fight about how Texas history is toldTourism boom benefiting more than just GalvestonGalveston ISD kicks off $300 million bond projects with Scott demolitionGalveston marshal's ticketing in Sea Isle was 'money grab'Motorcyclist dead after crash on Broadway in Galveston, authorities saidGalveston considers temporary trailers for Beach Patrol HQ CollectionsPink paraders pound the pavement on Postoffice in GalvestonMemorial Day observed at Galveston Naval MuseumLantern house removed from the Bolivar Point LighthouseCitizen of the Year 2023It’s Wild GametimePlein Air artists paint island scenes CommentedIt's time to wake up and smell the BS (101) Guest commentary: Private schools simply dodge the real challenges (54) Texas should provide prisons with air-conditioning (51) Enough blame to go around with national debt ceiling crisis (42) Maintaining freedom of the press is not free (38) Galveston council votes to bar cars from East End beach (36) Guest commentary: We'll fight attempts to disenfranchise Black voters (33) Texas City restaurant hours still not up to par, golfers say (31) Guest commentary: Awaken and let's fix our fine old house (30) Guest commentary: We should give Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a listen (27)
