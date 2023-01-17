Pending services for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lloyd Hibbitts, Jr.TEXAS CITY — Lloyd Owen Hibbitts, Jr., age 69, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home.Ryan MayFRIENDSWOOD — Ryan Allen May, age 31, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. (409) 925-3501Carmen Marquez de HernandezGALVESTON — Carmen Marquez de Hernandez, age 87, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesJury says not guilty in trial over La Marque drive-by killingGalveston man charged, suspected in Christmas fentanyl deathsMixed results reported from across Galveston BayOver $30,000 and eight slot machines confiscated in raid, authorities saidTexas City man sentenced to 25 years in fatal 2020 shooting'It's like Animal House,' rental foes tell Dickinson City CouncilVehicles, garage struck by bullets in Texas City, police sayNo one injured in afternoon house fire in GalvestonFirst waterfront luxury condos planned for Bolivar Peninsula; country Western club replaces The JungleSanta Fe man charged with aggravated assault after stand-off, police say CollectionsCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.County celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, paradesGalveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics programBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centers CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (95) An expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (79) Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (76) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (70) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (68) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (41) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (40) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Trump's avoidance the least of the problem (35)
