Pending services for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Larry ArmstrongSANTA FE, TX — Larry Ray Armstrong, age 77, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. (409) 925-3501Ella ToliverHITCHCOCK, TX — Ella Marie Toliver, age 90, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to E.R. Johnson Family Mortuary. 409-762-8470
