Pending services for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTON — Raymond J. Gonsoulin III (R.J.), age 63, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston to host first ever steampunk festivalCouncil abandons city-owned tract used by local businessLeague City Tesla showroom enters slow lane; Frost Bank opens Texas City centerAttorney General bars doctor from examining Santa Fe shooterGrieving father honors son through memorial fundBlood, guns, tubs of THC at homicide scene, witness saysTrial begins for Texas City man charged in 2020 home-invasion killingThe Sooki Saga: Teacher rescues former student's dogBreaking down barriers: Team of blind women to take on Ironman15-year-old boy shot to death in Galveston, authorities said. CollectionsSteampunks gleam in GalvestonWinners announced for week two of the FeatherFest PhotoFest ContestTriathletes compete in annual Ironman 70.3 TexasMedical students celebrate during annual Match DaySea turtles released in GalvestonFeatherFest Photo Contest week one winners revealedBluebonnets in bloom CommentedTexas is on a fast track to right-wing totalitarianism (138) Guest commentary: Americans must awaken to fascist propaganda (62) The right is mad as hell; but about what exactly? (53) Middleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurer (46) Guest commentary: School choice puts power in the hands of parents (42) Guest commentary: Gender science being tainted by political activism (36) Column omitted problems with school-choice vouchers (33) Social media has spawned a new class of media elites (32) Mum Sen. Middleton serving neither voters, nor himself (29) Galveston park board must stop competing with private business (28)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.