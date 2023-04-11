Pending services for Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTON — Yvette Marie Salinas Ruiz, age 54, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to CARNES BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME. 409-765-8080 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTall ships sail to Galveston for weekend festivalBiz Buzz: Crews break ground on new island grocery store; after years of delay, hotel rises on islandVictim shot 13 times in deadly robbery, examiner saidGalveston Park Board to attempt citing freelance vendorsStatue honoring Black Americans stops in GalvestonTurf War: Golfers feeling shunned at municipal course restaurantInventive Galveston sixth-grader wins state science awardTeen charged with possession of child pornography, sheriff saysGalveston cemetery mowing draws complaints this yearBlood, guns, tubs of THC at homicide scene, witness says CollectionsParade kicks off 85th Galveston County Fair & RodeoWinners chosen for third week of the FeatherFest PhotoFest ContestSteampunks gleam in GalvestonTriathletes compete in annual Ironman 70.3 TexasBluebonnets in bloomMedical students celebrate during annual Match DayWinners announced for week two of the FeatherFest PhotoFest ContestSea turtles released in GalvestonFeatherFest Photo Contest week one winners revealed CommentedTexas is on a fast track to right-wing totalitarianism (138) Guest commentary: Americans must awaken to fascist propaganda (62) Columnist espoused fascism in Critical Race Theory (62) The right is mad as hell; but about what exactly? (54) Middleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurer (46) Guest commentary: Let's stand up to Dan Patrick's attack on academic freedom (41) Guest commentary: U.S. economy might get ugly before it gets better (40) Guest commentary: Gender science being tainted by political activism (36) Column omitted problems with school-choice vouchers (33) Social media has spawned a new class of media elites (32)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.