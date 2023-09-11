Pending services for Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HITCHCOCK —Theresa Rosie Macaluso, age 94, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501SANTA FE —Janice Faye Phillips, age 73, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Film Industry Job Market × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Galveston Unscripted Videos Exploring Galveston's Historic Jetties Galveston Unscripted Sep 5, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Join us on an unscripted adventure as we explore the history of the Galveston jetties, crucial for the region's economic growth from the 1800s to today. From Watermelon Fields to Warplanes: Exploring Galveston's Aviation HistoryExploring a few of Galveston's Most Historic NeighborhoodsThe hidden history of the Scottish Rite in Galveston, Texas Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles'Long time coming’: Clear Creek alum earns A&M's 12th Man honorGalveston County health officials issue alert after man dies from eating raw oystersJudge reduces fine for Galveston wildflower ordinance outlawBiz Buzz: New shops perk up island coffee scene; plans for island El Tiempo progressTexas City police officer fired after viral video, chief says'Moldy' Ball High breakfast just discoloration, district saysGalveston park board unveils $2.3M island wayfinding signsWest End Galveston shooting hastens rental regulation talk, officials sayGalveston County prosecutor fired for failing to share evidenceFired Galveston County prosecutor tried cases for months after criminal complaint CollectionsCompetition heats up in downtown Texas City Blaze and BBQ BashCrowds pack Galveston beaches Labor Day weekendTally the Turtle released back into the Gulf of MexicoHigh school football kicks off seasonGalveston firefighters, shelter animals team up for calendarGame on in GalvestonArtists collaborate on downtown muralWeber stops by ‘birthplace’ of JuneteenthCounty hosts Harold Cash 1867 Settlement Historical District Inaugural RodeoSand sculptors hit the beach for annual competition CommentedGalveston drag performers plan 'Amish' garb for protest show (57) Parties avoid trial in feud over telling of Texas history (38) Island-adjacent Gulf plots auctioned off for wind farms (35) Another 'crazy' morning for shoppers at Galveston's Target (31) UTMB's 'censure' was a fiasco; its silence is unacceptable (27) Health officials urge those over 65 to get COVID vaccine (27) Guest commentary: Offshore wind is just what Gulf anglers need (25) Galveston-area wind farm tracts receive no bids (24) Galveston port's $50 million bond ask fails for lack of one vote (21) Final agreements dead ahead for USS Texas at Pier 21 (21)
