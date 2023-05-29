Pending services for Tuesday, May 30, 2023 May 29, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wayne CoxGALVESTON — Wayne Norris Cox, age 80, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTexas General Land Office to investigate Galveston beach debrisViral video reports rumors of mass grave at Galveston construction siteSome islanders insulted by tourism trustee's Texas Monthly commentsGalveston driver gets sinking feeling on Avenue MGalveston changes beach concrete rule to aid $100 million condo projectGalveston council votes to bar cars from East End beachPrivate lot owners give Galveston their 15 cents about parking feeBiz Buzz: Margaritaville 55-plus rumors abound; Brewchacho's makes a move; El Tiempo plans isle eateryFour teens injured after truck crashes into oak trees in League CityWoman killed, four children badly injured in plunge from interstate overpass CollectionsCitizen of the Year 2023Pink paraders pound the pavement on Postoffice in GalvestonLantern house removed from the Bolivar Point LighthouseCinco de Mayo celebrated at annual fiesta in GalvestonKemah holds 55th annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat ParadeTexas City celebrates Cinco de MayoIt’s Wild GametimePlein Air artists paint island scenes CommentedGuest commentary: Private schools simply dodge the real challenges (54) Texas should provide prisons with air-conditioning (51) Kennedy Democrats want debates ahead of party primary (49) Enough blame to go around with national debt ceiling crisis (42) Maintaining freedom of the press is not free (38) Texas City restaurant hours still not up to par, golfers say (31) Guest commentary: Awaken and let's fix our fine old house (30) Lawmakers must fix the property tax system (27) Guest commentary: We should give Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a listen (27) Galveston council votes to bar cars from East End beach (27)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.