Santiago Rodriguez, Jr.

TEXAS CITY — Santiago Rodriguez, Jr., age 88, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to CARNES BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME. 409-765-8080
