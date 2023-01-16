Pending services for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 Jan 16, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LA MARQUE — Coy Crawford Jr., age 71, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home — Texas City. 409-986-9900GALVESTON — Robert Wayne Blunt, age 73, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.TEXAS CITY — Patricia Ann Cotton, age 82, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118FRIENDSWOOD — Rev. Freddie Lee Hall, age 76, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118TEXAS CITY — Leon Florence, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118TEXAS CITY — Wilfred Robinson, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Texas City Arrangement Norris D. Burkley Professional Services Funeral Home Freddie Lee Hall Robert Wayne Blunt Patricia Ann Cotton × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesJury says not guilty in trial over La Marque drive-by killingGalveston man charged, suspected in Christmas fentanyl deathsTexas City man sentenced to 25 years in fatal 2020 shooting'It's like Animal House,' rental foes tell Dickinson City CouncilMixed results reported from across Galveston BayVehicles, garage struck by bullets in Texas City, police sayNo one injured in afternoon house fire in GalvestonOne deadly shooting of 2020 spate heads to trialFirst waterfront luxury condos planned for Bolivar Peninsula; country Western club replaces The JungleSanta Fe man charged with aggravated assault after stand-off, police say CollectionsCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.Galveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics programNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensPolar Express Delivers Christmas MagicSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centers CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (95) An expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (79) Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (73) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (68) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (59) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (41) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (40) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Trump's avoidance the least of the problem (35)
