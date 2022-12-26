Pending services for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 Dec 26, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SANTA FE — John Zaro, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.SANTA FE — Robert Charles Jacob, Sr., age 91, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesThree charged after drug raid at Texas City housePremiere to open luxury movie theater in Texas City; Mama Frances in La Marque bids farewellFrozen and burst pipes keeping Galveston County plumbers busyChild badly injured, adult charged in major crash on Broadway in Galveston2022 All-Galveston County football teamsDickinson apartment residents scramble after order to vacateGalveston port talks fourth cruise terminal with global shipping giantWoman killed in San Leon shooting was a Texas City teacher2022 Galveston County football player of the year reveled in being playmaker on both sides of the ballSan Leon man charged with murder in wife's death CollectionsBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centersRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonPolar Express Delivers Christmas MagicVeterans’ legacies honored with wreathsGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to downtownLeague City’s Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsTexas City celebrates the season with snowChristmas cheer fills League City during Grand Night ParadePearl Harbor remembrance at Galveston Naval Museum CommentedRed Wave fizzled because of bad candidates, not lazy voters (169) Democrats want to replace God with government (101) Trump's '24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems (52) League City's library resolution an act of politics, not governance (52) Primary opponent threatened to kill Randy Weber, feds allege (35) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Biden chip plant visit more than victory lap (35) Daily News will neither ignore nor abet white supremacists (31) Guest commentary: Domestic violence creates rise in homeless families (26) Economy will get worse before it gets better, analyst says (16) White supremacist group plans to spread hate in Galveston, FBI warns (16)
