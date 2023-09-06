Pending services for Thursday, September 7, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITY — Wanda Ruckett, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Galveston Unscripted Videos Exploring Galveston's Historic Jetties Galveston Unscripted Sep 5, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Join us on an unscripted adventure as we explore the history of the Galveston jetties, crucial for the region's economic growth from the 1800s to today. From Watermelon Fields to Warplanes: Exploring Galveston's Aviation HistoryExploring a few of Galveston's Most Historic NeighborhoodsThe hidden history of the Scottish Rite in Galveston, Texas Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBiz Buzz: Katie's seawall restaurant advances; More coffee shops brewing in League CityOwners of new homes battle mold after AC units falterPolice Monday identify two men killed in West End shootingHouston's fast growth pushes farther into Galveston County2 special scholarships among $170K awarded by Mike EvansTexas City mounts 2nd-half stand for rivalry win over Ball HighTexas City native looks to shine in latest chapter of his MMA storyJudge reduces fine for Galveston wildflower ordinance outlaw'Long time coming’: Clear Creek alum earns A&M's 12th Man honorGalveston drag performers plan 'Amish' garb for protest show CollectionsCrowds pack Galveston beaches Labor Day weekendGalveston firefighters, shelter animals team up for calendarGame on in GalvestonTally the Turtle released back into the Gulf of MexicoHigh school football kicks off seasonArtists collaborate on downtown muralWeber stops by ‘birthplace’ of JuneteenthSand sculptors hit the beach for annual competitionCounty hosts Harold Cash 1867 Settlement Historical District Inaugural RodeoLeague City’s Medic 3 “pushed” into service CommentedGalveston drag performers plan 'Amish' garb for protest show (57) Trump, supporters not counted among 'one nation' (49) Parties avoid trial in feud over telling of Texas history (38) Island-adjacent Gulf plots auctioned off for wind farms (35) Another 'crazy' morning for shoppers at Galveston's Target (31) UTMB's 'censure' was a fiasco; its silence is unacceptable (27) Health officials urge those over 65 to get COVID vaccine (27) I shall not seek, and I will not accept, any nomination (26) Longtime renter under pressure in increasingly expensive Galveston (24) Galveston-area wind farm tracts receive no bids (24)
