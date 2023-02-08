Pending services for Thursday, February 9, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUGARLAND, TX — Charles Willie Smith, age 70, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles$400,000 light display going up on 25th Street in GalvestonPort Bolivar woman pleads guilty to 2021 Crystal Beach murderBiz Buzz: Hundreds of rooftops rising on mainland; Cadillac Bar rumor runs out of gasHispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flapFamily worries Galveston murder investigation lost in controversyAffidavit details steps leading to controversial Galveston SWAT raidWarrant alleges narcotics operation in SWAT raid on Avenue OMan, wife, family dog killed in San Leon murder-suicide, sheriff saysAttorneys call SWAT raid 'faulty from the start,' issue ultimatumLa Marque human resources director dismissed after 15 years CollectionsMardi Gras kicks off early on MainlandNew League City Bark Park goes to the dogsCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.Checks in the MailCounty celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, paradesCook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer Fest CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (97) Hispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flap (90) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (83) This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74) Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill (55) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (55) Galveston's civilian leaders have a lot to explain about SWAT raid (45) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (42) Even the little good news about Congress is mostly bad (37)
