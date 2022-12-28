Pending services for Thursday, December 29, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sharon DavisDICKINSON, TX — Sharon Davis, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118Viola HumphreyDICKINSON, TX — Viola Humphrey, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118Lynn WashingtonTEXAS CITY, TX — Lynn June Washington, age 64, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesUS Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for nowPremiere to open luxury movie theater in Texas City; Mama Frances in La Marque bids farewellChild badly injured, adult charged in major crash on Broadway in GalvestonThree charged after drug raid at Texas City houseFrozen and burst pipes keeping Galveston County plumbers busy2022 All-Galveston County football teamsGalveston port talks fourth cruise terminal with global shipping giantDriver charged in six-car crash still in critical condition, officials saidDrugs suspected in two Christmas deaths just hours apart in GalvestonWoman killed in San Leon shooting was a Texas City teacher CollectionsBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centersRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonPolar Express Delivers Christmas MagicGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to downtownVeterans’ legacies honored with wreathsTexas City celebrates the season with snowChristmas cheer fills League City during Grand Night ParadePearl Harbor remembrance at Galveston Naval Museum CommentedRed Wave fizzled because of bad candidates, not lazy voters (169) Democrats want to replace God with government (101) Trump's '24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems (52) League City's library resolution an act of politics, not governance (52) Primary opponent threatened to kill Randy Weber, feds allege (35) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Biden chip plant visit more than victory lap (35) Daily News will neither ignore nor abet white supremacists (31) Guest commentary: Domestic violence creates rise in homeless families (26) Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (17) Economy will get worse before it gets better, analyst says (16)
