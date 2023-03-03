Pending services for Saturday, March 4, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LA MARQUE, TX — Richard Robert Roque, age 44, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home — Texas City. 409-986-9900 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGuest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be nearLong-voyage Carnival ship to sail from GalvestonSecond store in Galveston County enters fights against opioid overdosesBiz Buzz: Main St. Bistro makes a move; The Anchor ends seawall suspenseNew Port Bolivar-Galveston ferry to shore up aged fleetSeguin man pleads guilty in island doctor Nancy Hughes' deathGalveston seeks cash as public safety costs soarFormer Galveston postal worker sentenced for mail obstructionGalveston police reviewing whether patrol unit hit crash victimGalveston police seeking white van after hit and run CollectionsMardi Gras celebrations come to an end with Fat Tuesday paradeIsle surfingFirst weekend of Mardi Gras in full swingMardi Gras! Galveston Kicks OffGood times roll on at Mardi Gras! GalvestonSecond weekend of Mardi Gras kicks off in GalvestonChildren, pets shine as second weekend of Mardi Gras wraps upFirst weekend of Mardi Gras comes to a close CommentedHispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flap (93) Biden is finishing the job of destroying the US (77) Some see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches Act (70) Threats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (44) Join us in a 'bold experiment' in our online forums (42) League City library ordinance an assault on civil rights (39) Even the little good news about Congress is mostly bad (37) The best attitude about casino gambling is skepticism (30) Asking hard questions is never irresponsible (28) Attorneys call SWAT raid 'faulty from the start,' issue ultimatum (27)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.