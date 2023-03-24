Pending services for Saturday, March 25, 2023 Mar 24, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rudy MartinezKATY, TX — Rudy D. Martinez, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesRattled residents fear ruin from Galveston ferry projectIsland businessman prepares for takeoff at Hobby; Cowboy Jack's stampedes onto seawallMan dies while vacationing on cruise from GalvestonMiddleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurerLeague City man shoots wife and then himself, authorities saidTexas City Firefighters working to put out hot spots after large fireNational grocer debuts in League City and TexasJudge bumps Galveston man's bond to $1 million over safety concernsGalveston to consider steps to counter lack of affordable housingBeach lover helped get wheelchair access in Galveston CollectionsSea turtles released in GalvestonMedical students celebrate during annual Match DayFeatherFest Photo Contest week one winners revealedBluebonnets in bloomGalveston holds first Touch-a-Truck eventIsle surfing CommentedGuest commentary: Americans must awaken to fascist propaganda (56) Texas is on a fast track to right-wing totalitarianism (53) Threats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46) Middleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurer (44) Guest commentary: School choice puts power in the hands of parents (42) League City library ordinance an assault on civil rights (39) Guest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be near (34) Column omitted problems with school-choice vouchers (33) Social media has spawned a new class of media elites (32) Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31)
