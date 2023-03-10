Pending services for Saturday, March 11, 2023 Mar 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Salvador Morales, Sr.SANTA FE, TX — Salvador Antonio Morales, Sr., age 95, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.Rev. Darrell MaddoxDICKINSON, TX — Rev. Darrell Wayne Maddox, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMore than 200 fall ill on Galveston cruise ship, CDC saysA man and his dog killed by truck on Galveston's causeway, authorities saidGuest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be nearMan slain in League City a longtime teacher, coachBiz Buzz: Sugar and soul spice up dining scene; townhomes to rise on League City's waterfrontTwins missing off Galveston feared to have drowned, searchers sayLong-voyage Carnival ship to sail from GalvestonArmy Corps hiring hundreds to launch Coastal Spine projectHitchcock man indicted on murder charge in stepson's deathFive rescued on busy Beach Patrol day in Galveston CollectionsGalveston holds first Touch-a-Truck eventMardi Gras! Galveston Kicks OffChildren, pets shine as second weekend of Mardi Gras wraps upIsle surfingMardi Gras celebrations come to an end with Fat Tuesday paradeFirst weekend of Mardi Gras in full swingGood times roll on at Mardi Gras! GalvestonSecond weekend of Mardi Gras kicks off in GalvestonFirst weekend of Mardi Gras comes to a close CommentedBiden is finishing the job of destroying the US (77) Some see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches Act (70) Threats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46) Join us in a 'bold experiment' in our online forums (42) League City library ordinance an assault on civil rights (39) Guest commentary: School choice puts power in the hands of parents (35) Guest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be near (34) Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31) The best attitude about casino gambling is skepticism (30) Guest commentary: Texas Legislature should serve the majority of students (22)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.