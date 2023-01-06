Pending services for Saturday, January 7, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LA MARQUE, TX — Richard Franklin Erskine, Sr., age 74, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Richard Franklin Erskine Sr. Arrangement J. Levy Service La Marque Funeral Home Pass Away × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMajor cases headed to Galveston County courts in 2023'It was a message from God': Texas City woman avoids barrage because she went to churchGalveston woman dies in New Year's Day fireLong-time Galveston coach remembered as likable, dedicated mentorAnimal shelters in Galveston County stretched as people surrender petsFirst reports of new year come from Galveston, Dickinson baysReports received from deep south Texas to upper Galveston BayGalveston County to seek ordinance power in unincorporated areasMeth, marijuana, Xanax found in car after pursuit, officers saidSome Dickinson apartment residents face homelessness after eviction CollectionsNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensVeterans’ legacies honored with wreathsRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to downtownPolar Express Delivers Christmas MagicTexas City celebrates the season with snowSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centersPearl Harbor remembrance at Galveston Naval Museum CommentedDemocrats want to replace God with government (101) Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79) Trump's '24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems (53) League City's library resolution an act of politics, not governance (52) Primary opponent threatened to kill Randy Weber, feds allege (35) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Trump's avoidance the least of the problem (35) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Biden chip plant visit more than victory lap (35) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (35) An expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (33) Daily News will neither ignore nor abet white supremacists (31)
