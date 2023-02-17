Pending services for Saturday, February 18, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sandra ThibodeauxTEXAS CITY, TX — Sandra Thibodeaux, age 63, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118Octavia MitchellGALVESTON, TX — Octavia Mitchell, age 57, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAfter five years, Galveston still not complying with beach access rulesA-list concert venue expected to electrify La Marque economy, official sayFormer Galveston port trustee banned from cruise terminal in security spatMan shoots girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in Hitchcock, authorities sayBiz Buzz: PJ's Coffee building soon to rise in League City; deli concept planned for GalvestonTexas A&M at Galveston planning $20 million 'sea-turtle Smithsonian'City of Galveston seeks AG opinion to withhold informationKnife, hammer, rope and tape found after burglar flees apartment, authorities sayCharter boat captain charged with mishandling human ashesHitchcock chief navigates intersection of race and law enforcement CollectionsFirst weekend of Mardi Gras comes to a closeMardi Gras! Galveston Kicks OffFirst weekend of Mardi Gras in full swingMardi Gras kicks off early on MainlandNew League City Bark Park goes to the dogsCook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer Fest CommentedHispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flap (93) Biden is finishing the job of destroying the US (77) This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74) Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill (55) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (55) Galveston's civilian leaders have a lot to explain about SWAT raid (45) Even the little good news about Congress is mostly bad (37) Galveston ISD tells complaining parents safety trumps inconvenience (32) The best attitude about casino gambling is skepticism (30) Galveston SWAT team wrecks wrong house in search for wrong suspect (30)
