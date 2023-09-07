GALVESTON, TX — Peggy Marie Leadaman McMullen, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and accomplished musician, died peacefully at her home in Galveston, Texas, on May 28, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Peggy was born on September 6, 1941, in Washington, D.C., and spent her childhood years in Shreveport, Louisiana. She graduated from Fair Park High School in Shreveport, and continued her education at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, where she earned a Bachelor of Music degree. She later pursued a Master of Performance in Organ Studies at the University of Houston. Peggy also earned a Master of Library Science degree from C.W. Post College on Long Island, New York.
Her passion for music and her dedication to her faith touched countless individuals throughout her 81 years. As the organist and choirmaster at First Lutheran Church in Galveston, she played an integral part in shaping the church’s music program and with the installation of the church’s Freiberger tracker pipe organ. She also served as the organist and choirmaster at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in Fort Salonga, New York. Her career as a concert organist took her to Germany, where she performed on some of the country’s most famous pipe organs.
In addition to her work in the church community, Peggy applied her knowledge as an archivist at St. John’s University in Queens, New York.
She was a longtime member of Galveston’s historic Trinity Episcopal Church where she was active in its altar guild, and a member of the Daughters of the King.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Karen Castillo and son-in-law Dan Castillo, of New Braunfels, Texas as well as her cherished grandchildren, Emily and Daniel Castillo of Galveston, Texas. She is also survived by cousins Earlene Winham and Carl Leadaman. She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. McMullen, parents Else and Paul Leadaman, sister Pauline Leadaman Cockerham, and cousin Albert Leadaman.
A private burial will be held in Shreveport, Louisiana. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the following or a charity of your choice: Trinity Episcopal Church and School, 2216 Avenue H, Galveston, TX 77550; St. Olaf College, The St. Olaf Fund, 1520 St. Olaf Avenue, Northfield, MN 55057; or Seafarer’s Center of Galveston, 221 20th St, Galveston, TX 77550.
