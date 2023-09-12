Peggy Joan Roempke

HOUSTON, TX — Peggy J. Roempke was born on October 4, 1932 to Admiral Dewey and Ida Rachel (Beaver) King in Seymour, Texas where she grew up. She earned her nursing degree from General Hospital School of Nursing in Wichita Falls. She fell in love and married James Roempke on June 5, 1953 in Wichita Falls, Texas and had three children from this union; Michael, Patricia and Deborah.
Peggy became a middle school registered nurse for 31 long wonderful years. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and doting grandmother.
In addition to her roles within her family, Peggy was an avid bridge player, and an active member of the Mainland Church of Christ in Texas City.
Peggy is survived by her son Michael Roempke and spouse Suzanne of Milano, Texas, and daughter Patricia Roempke of Katy, Texas, along with her son-in-law Alan Graefe of Pennsylvania Furnace, Pennsylvania. Grandchildren: Rachel Anderson and husband Alex of Virginia, David Graefe and wife Jamie of Pennsylvania, Beck Graefe of Florida, Michael Carlson and Carmen of Pflugerville, Texas, Lauren Carlson of Katy, Texas, and Anna Morgan and husband Reagan of Plano, Texas; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Hallie, Lillian, Nora, Leo, and Elinor.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Roempke, and her daughter, Deborah Graefe.
A graveside service to celebrate Peggy’s life, led by Russell McGlothlin, minister for the Midway Church of Christ, will be held at Grace Memorial Park on Friday, September 15, at 11:00 a.m..
Memorial donations may be made in Peggy’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, Katy, Texas.
