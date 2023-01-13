GALVESTON, TX — Paula Axline Glenn passed peacefully on January 10, 2023 at Serenity Gardens Memory Care Hospital in Dickinson, from her long battle with Early Onset Alzheimer’s disease. She had just turned 60 on Christmas Eve. She was born on December 24, 1962 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Dr William L. Glenn III, DDS; son, Wesley Fuqua; mother-in law, Sara Lillian (Lil) Glenn; sister-in law, Virginia Glenn Boswell, brother-in-law, Richard Boswell, and niece, Sara Hurst and husband Patrick. In addition, Paula is survived by her step-children, Kevin and Christi Krauss and Truman and Laila Glenn; grandchildren, Nicholas Krauss, Ella Krauss, Preston Glenn, and Lily Glenn; her sister, Kim Bourgeois; and nephew and niece, Stephen and Kayla Abernathy. She is also survived by her loving parents, Darrell and Diane Axline; and mother, Dolores Storey. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, G.H. (Bill) Axline, Pauline Axline, and Valerie Culpepper; and father-in-law, Dr. William L. Glenn, Jr., DDS.
Paula was especially a loving mother to her “Baby Boy” Wesley. When she blended her family with her husband’s, it became obvious — very quickly — that all of their children together were hers as well. She gave each and every one of them unconditional love and dedication. Paula was also well known for her beautiful smile and cheerful disposition. She lived a life full of compassion and love, and was motivated by her ever-present commitment to giving to and to helping others. Paula was a long-time member of Moody Methodist Church, and served on almost every board and position in the church.
In addition, she was especially dedicated to Libbie’s Place to help those who suffered with Alzheimer’s, and served on their board for many years. She also always looked forward to taking part in mission trips and was especially fond of her trips to Bolivia where she assisted her husband, Bill, provide dental care to those in need. One of her fondest memories of their trips to Bolivia was about the horse that always hung its head inside the small treatment room where they worked together to provide dental services. Paula would laugh and speculate that “the horse was overseeing Bill’s treatments.” Paula was also very dedicated to The Rotary Club of Galveston — living by the motto “Service Above Self.” Over the years, she and Bill hosted many Rotary Exchange Students from abroad during the school year. Each time they were fortunate enough to host a new student, she quickly realized that “they had added another child to love within their family.” Paula’s commitment and dedication to the Rotary Club of Galveston was recognized when the Club presented her a Paul Harris Fellow commendation and, as well, honored her with membership in the Club’s VIT Foundation.
Paula Glenn was also deeply committed to wetland conservation and was a major donor and activist for Ducks Unlimited and contributed generously by hosting and/or participating in the Galveston Couples’ Annual Dinner fundraiser for Ducks Unlimited. She never hunted but understood the need to preserve the worlds’ wetlands.
Most of all, Paula was simply one of those people who would jump right in and help others. In fact, many times she would disappear from the Glenn Family Dental Clinic office for a few minutes to take food to someone back across the street when they’d come into the clinic saying “they were hungry.” In her free time, Paula also became well known as a potter who highlighted and exhibited her work with a unique style of art. She simply built things by hand: Shaping and bringing her work to life. Indeed, her hand-crafted bowls have become prized possessions and coveted by many.
The family would especially like to thank her wonderful caregivers these past years. First, her dear friends, Trish Wooten and Diane Johnson. Next, her home caregiver, Heydi Martinez, as well as the wonderfully-caring staff of Serenity Gardens in Dickinson. And, a very special thanks to Dr. Loretta Grumbles, MD, for her compassionate care that ensured Paula’s last days were comfortable and peaceful. And to say that Paula’s “zest for life will be missed” — is truly an understatement!
A Memorial service will be held at Moody Memorial United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 A.M., with Reverend Alicia Besser officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M.
Memorials may be sent to Libbie’s Place c/o Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, Texas, 77551, or the Rotary Club of Galveston — as a contribution to the Club’s Galveston Rotary Foundation, Inc.- Attn: Ulli Budelmann, Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 810, Galveston, Texas, 77553.
