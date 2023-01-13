Paula Axline Glenn

GALVESTON, TX — Paula Axline Glenn passed peacefully on January 10, 2023 at Serenity Gardens Memory Care Hospital in Dickinson, from her long battle with Early Onset Alzheimer’s disease. She had just turned 60 on Christmas Eve. She was born on December 24, 1962 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Dr William L. Glenn III, DDS; son, Wesley Fuqua; mother-in law, Sara Lillian (Lil) Glenn; sister-in law, Virginia Glenn Boswell, brother-in-law, Richard Boswell, and niece, Sara Hurst and husband Patrick. In addition, Paula is survived by her step-children, Kevin and Christi Krauss and Truman and Laila Glenn; grandchildren, Nicholas Krauss, Ella Krauss, Preston Glenn, and Lily Glenn; her sister, Kim Bourgeois; and nephew and niece, Stephen and Kayla Abernathy. She is also survived by her loving parents, Darrell and Diane Axline; and mother, Dolores Storey. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, G.H. (Bill) Axline, Pauline Axline, and Valerie Culpepper; and father-in-law, Dr. William L. Glenn, Jr., DDS.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription