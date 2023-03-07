GALVESTON, TX — Paul Edward Ozymy passed away peacefully at his home in Galveston on March 4, 2023 at the age of 81.
Paul was born January 11,1942, on Galveston Island, Texas to Ed and Rose Ozymy. He spent nearly his whole life living in Galveston. He loved the island and really enjoyed driving up and down the seawall in one of the four corvettes he owned throughout his life.
Paul went to Ball High School and at the age of 18 started working construction on the Galveston Causeway. He also did survey work and worked at Todd's Shipyard. He really enjoyed being an entrepreneur. He opened his first business with his dad, Ozymy's Ice House on the corner of 35th and O. Later he opened Paul's Sandwich Shop with his first wife, Barbara, which he ran for about 11 years. The last business, Junior's Lawn Service, he owned and operated from 2006 - 2018. He loved keeping active and hated to sell it at the age of 76.
Paul is preceded in death by his only brother, Ron Ozymy and his oldest grandchild Vito Gavin. He is survived by his lovely wife of 30 years, Paula. He is also survived by his 2 children from his first wife, Barb: Kelly Naschke (husband Leroy) of League City; Paul Ozymy, Jr (wife Hilda) of Trujillo, Honduras; his two stepchildren, Kelli Gavin (friend Georgia Nelson) and Paul Gavin (wife Nicole). He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren: Lyndsey, Kennedy and Karleigh Naschke, Daniella Gavin, Regan Scheer and Avery, Aiden, Keegan and Isabella Gavin. Additionally, he is survived by 3 great grandchildren: Viviana Gavin, Gaia Webb and Aria Kolarik.
Paul's family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating Paul's life will begin at 11:00 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Mission Honduras, mailed to 2201 Metairie Ct, League City, Tx, 77573.
