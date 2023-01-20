Paul D Hyatt

HITCHCOCK — Paul Hyatt age 68 of Hitchcock went home to be with his Maker Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 12:00 noon Monday, January 23, 2023 with visitation beginning at 10:00am at The Dominion Church 6400 Calder Road Dickinson, Texas 77539. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Paul was born December 4, 1954 in Bowling Green, Missouri to John Daniel Hyatt and Lois Lee MacKechnie Hyatt. He was a Systems Developer at Amoco/BP Petroleum with over 29 years of service. His words of wisdom, compassion and easy laugh will be missed by many. His fervor for teaching the children the gospel and helping anyone in need is one to be lived up to. Also, known by friends and family for his cooking!!! The ministries that were near and dear to his heart are Dominion Church: Kids Ministry, Galveston Street Ministry, Galveston County Jail Chaplains Ministry, Kids Harbor Bible Club, KICK Bible Club, Food Truck (Galveston Food Bank), Kidz Harbor Children's Home in Liverpool, Small Group Leader and served for over 25 years with His Ministries. He loved to wear his Jesus T-Shirts wherever he went and was known as a fun-loving guy who had a great sense of humor. His kind spirit and love of God and God's people will forever be his legacy.
Preceded in death by his parents John and Lois Hyatt and his parent in laws, Norman and Yvonne Fansler; survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Karen Hyatt; daughter Kari Wagers and husband Andy, and their children: Dillon (16), Arthur (11), Asher (7) and Rona (5) ; son John Paul Hyatt and LaShanda Hyatt and their children: Savon (28) and Destiny (25); 1 great grandson on the way; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Paul-bearers are Ken Frisby, Roger Crowe, Jim Vitek, John Paul Hyatt, Dillon Wagers and Kenaniah Frisby. Honorary Paul-bearers are Mike Kidwell, Bart Oddo, Arthur Wagers, Asher Wagers and Christian Frisby.
Memorial donations may be sent to Kidz Harbor Children's Home 638 Harbor Drive Liverpool, Texas 77577.
