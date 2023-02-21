TEXAS CITY, TX — Patsy Jean Calhoun Fife passed away February 22, 2021, of Covid at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital. Patsy was born July 10, 1935, in Galveston, Texas, to Marvin and Letha Calhoun.
Patsy was in the Texas City High School Class of 1953 but graduated early in 1952. After graduation, she attended Baylor University and University of Houston. Patsy married Bobby Fife in 1955 and began her career in the Oil Industry, retiring in 1995 from AMOCO Gas Company. Patsy was an accomplished pianist. She was also a member of the Heritage Association, Business & Professional Women's Club, and published the Cog for Texas City Rotary Club, receiving the Paul Harris Fellow Award from Rotary. Patsy was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Texas City.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Bobby. Her sister-in-law, Shirley Fife, joined her in heaven last year. Patsy is survived by her daughter, Lisa Sensat; granddaughter, Lexi Kopp and husband, Ryan; grandson, Trey Sensat; great grandson, Brody Knape; great grandson, Dean Sensat; great granddaughter, Kate Kopp; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dale and Wanda Fife; brother-in-law, Jimmy Fife; among many other relatives and friends.
Due to extreme COVID restrictions, there was a graveside service held with just immediate family at Forest Park East Cemetery led by her cousin, Dr. Ronald L. Calhoun. A family luncheon followed at the home of Dale & Wanda Fife.
It has been two years since Patsy passed away. Please honor her memory today with a special prayer or time of reflection.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.