She was born a country girl on a farm just outside the tiny town of Damon, Texas. Her father raised cattle and grew cotton. She was not raised inside learning domestic chores. She, instead followed her dad, whom she idolized , around the farm most of the day while passing the other part of the day doing just as she pleased.
She enjoyed riding their horse Champion to school and playing with her beloved cat Janet when she arrived home. She loved sitting by the pond and reading, listening to Gene Autry on the radio and cheerleading.
At the age of 16, she graduated from Needville High School and attended the University of Corpus Christi, planning to become a teacher. She met Grayson Glass the spring of her freshman year. They began dating in March of 1951 and following a brief courtship were married in September of 1951.
College graduation led to seminary for Grayson as he felt the calling to become a pastor. During his ministry of 65 years, Grayson pastored several churches all throughout Texas. Patsy supported and encouraged his calling, working in various meaningful capacities whether it be playing the piano, teaching Sunday School, serving as a Camp chaperone and just serving wherever there was a need.
She also got the wonderful opportunity to be an elementary substitute teacher followed by teaching music at Temple Academy for an interim period, all while living in Galveston. She taught Mother's Day Out Preschool while living in Missouri City which she found very fulfilling.
She loved sewing, singing, traveling and her family. She excelled at Motherhood and was an exceptional Grandmother. She encouraged using your imagination, playing outside and learning the inside chores, that she was never made to do , which of course thrilled her two daughters. She and Grayson loved taking the grandkids on trips in the motorhome.
Patsy was a woman of immovable faith and passionate in sharing His love with others.
She was married to Grayson for 65 years until his passing in 2016.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mabel Waskow, and her sister Karla Coleman.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, Sheri Williams (Tom) of Texas City, her daughter Louann Graves of Galveston, Grandchildren, Brent Seymour (Crystal) , Caroline Kepner (Keith) , Mitchell Graves ( Giulia), Brian Williams and Denise Williams. Great Grandchildren, Grant Williams, Savannah Williams, Gabrielle Nguyen (Eric), Casey Taylor and Summer Taylor.
Her Grandchildren and great grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Graves, granddaughter -Denise Williams , nephews- Mike Coleman, Marion Coleman, Terry Turner, Bob Ward, Danny Glass, Scott Glass and nieces Jennifer Coleman and Sarah Coleman.
Special thanks and love to our compassionate and expert Caregivers, Sybil Oliver, Chinita Blevins and Pat Glenn.
Also much love to Patsy's wonderfully caring neighbors, Katy and Chris Curtis.
Although Patsy will be greatly missed we are comforted in knowing that this is just a glorious beginning.
Patsy's service will be at First Baptist Church, Texas City on Thursday, June 29 at 12 Noon with Pastor Robert Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Texas City towards their various ministries.
