Pastor James Albert "Paw Paw" Green

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Pastor James Albert Green, 69, surrounded by his family a dedicated foot soldier for Christ for over 40 years, departed this life Friday, February 10, 2023, in League City, Texas. He was born on April 6, 1953, to the late Tommy Joe Green, Sr. and Gloria Green in Marlin, Texas.
Pastor Green married the love of his life and ministry partner, Prince Ella Lynch, in 1981.
Pastor Green was the President and Founder of New Visions of Hope Outreach incorporated in 1997, as a 501 3c non-profit, prison in house, recovered program, which houses men, who lost their way, for 90 days free of charge.
Pastor Green along with his wife, Evangelist Prince Ella Green teamed up together and attended Abundant Life School of Ministry and graduated in 2000. There were also volunteers for T.D.C.J. As Chaplins at U.T.M.B. In the 90's and also volunteering all over Texas at different prison units.
Pastor Green passion for prison reform and seeking and saving that which is lost did not go unnoticed. His spirit of hope and faith was unwavering.
Pastor Green acquired a 270 classroom hours of L.C.D.C. Chemical DePendency Program at College of the Mainland. He retired in 95 after an injury working as a pipe-fitter and a fabricator of pressure vessel fittings.
While incarcerated Pastor Green received his G.E.D. and received his electrician training which earned him the electrical license in 1977.
Pastor Green goal and passion was to help eradicate drug addiction and recidivism and bring salvation to a dying world.
Pastor Green was preceded in death by the love of his life great grandmother, Lula Miles and grandfather, Frank Miles, father, Tommy Joe Green, Sr., brothers, Tommy Joe Green, Jr., Kenneth Livingston, sister, Sarah Green.
Pastor Green leaves precious memories with his wife, Evangelist Prince Ella Lynch Green; joy of raising children, Pam Lynch Durham (Alfred), Freda Goffney Davis (Mitchell), Minister Chozen Frederick D. Green (Ilia), grandchildren, Paige, Haylee, Zoey, Jordan, Caleb, Elisha, Angel, Kobe, Kyla, loving mother, Gloria Livingston, sister, Brenda Livingston, Janis Green Butler, brother, Pastor Michael Spry and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pastor Green will have a public visitation at 11:00 A.M. followed by a service celebrating his life, legacy and ministry at 1:00 PM. at The Fellowship, 2222 HWY 146, Texas City, Texas. Pastor Green will be laid to rest at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
