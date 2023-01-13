HOUSTON, TX — Our lovely girl, Pamela Leslie Swenson unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her home in Houston.
Pam was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 16, 1966 to Lester and Sylvia Swenson. Through her life she lived in Tucson, Arizona, Ponca City, Oklahoma, Galveston, Texas and Dallas, Texas before settling in Houston. She attended Island Elementary School and Weiss Middle School before graduating from Ball High. While at Ball she was a member of the Tornettes dance team, the TR social sorority and was selected homecoming queen for her freshmen class. Pam went on to Texas A & M, College Station and the University of Texas at Austin where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communications- Radio, Television and Film. Upon graduation she went on to work for Sony Corporation, Dallas, TX, Stewart Title Company and Lovett Corporation in Houston. Pam was preceded in death by her Father, Lester Conrad Swenson and is survived by her Mother, Sylvia, her three brothers, Mike, Jim and Jeff, her godson and nephew, James Ryan Swenson and her beloved cat, Bob.
A private graveside service was held at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at 10 a.m. for immediate family members with Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating. The sunbeam that was Pam will be sadly missed, but she will remain forever in our hearts.
