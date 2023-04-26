GALVESTON, TX — Otto Woods, Sr. affectionately know as “Slick” or “Woods” left his earthly home on April 17, 2023. Born February 4, 1932, in Columbus, TX, to the late Beno, Sr. and Sally Woods; He was the sixth of their twelve children. Reared in Bay City, TX where he accepted Christ at an early age and attended A.G. Hilliard School.
Woods worked various jobs over his life, retiring twice, but continuing to work until he was 89 to keep busy. Fishing, cooking, watching westerns and trips to the casino were his favorite past times.
He was preceded in death by his parents, eleven siblings, five in-laws, first wife, mother and grandmother in-law and his son Otto Woods, Jr.
He leaves beautiful memories of his life to wife of fifty-one years Gloria “Glo” Woods; children, Ellen, Ladale, Adon, Lawana, Sharon, Lisa (Phillip), Jeanice, Kurbert (Laura), Cedric Sr., Warren Sr., and Manson; two nieces he raised, LaShonda and Latisia; father in-law, Johnie Maxey, Sr., grandchildren, several in-laws and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10 a.m. followed by Homegoing service at 11 a.m. at Ave. L Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor D. A. Johnson, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the mortuary. Please visit ERJFM.com
