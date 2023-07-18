LA MARQUE, TX — Otis Thomas Byrdlon went home to be the Lord on Monday, July 10, 2023. Otis was born on November 11, 1954 to Melvin and Malissa (Stroman) Byrdlon in Brazoria, Texas and was the oldest of three children. After spending a short period of his childhood in Galveston, his family moved to La Marque. He attended public school and graduated from La Marque High School in 1973, remaining a proud Cougar until the day of his passing. He continued his education by attending North Texas State University (now University of North Texas).
Funeral services will be held at 2p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, with visitation beginning at noon at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765, Hwy. 3, in Texas City. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
Everyone who knew Otis knew him for his amazing talent in art. He contributed to his community by doing art for friends and loved ones as well as having his murals displayed in UTMB Galveston and Mainland Center Hospital. Drawing was a great passion of Otis’ of which he will always be remembered. Outside of his artistry, he also loved basketball, Chuck Taylors, collecting shot glasses from around the world, jazz music, watching action and military movies, and rooting for his all-time favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys, dressed head to toe in apparel.
Otis was a family man who adored his parents and younger siblings. In 1980, he met the woman who would become the love of his life, JoAnn Bolden and her precious little girl who would become his own, D’Wana. JoAnn and Otis married on August 14, 1982 and two years later welcomed another beloved baby girl, Brandi. He loved sharing talks about music and movies and laughing during loving family roasting sessions. He was a wonderful brother, husband and father who will continue to be adored. Otis was a hard worker who retired from UTMB in 2020 after many years of service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Malissa Byrdlon; grandparents John Henry and Estelle Byrdlon and Thomas and Malissa Roach Stroman, seven uncles: Frank Byrdlon, Willie Johnson, Rev. H.J. Johnson, Rouselle Johnson, Clarence McDonald Johnson, Benjamin Diggs, Don Stroman, Major Stroman, and Thomas Stroman; six aunts: Alice Byrdlon Patterson, Freddie Lee Hatter, Joyzelle Bell, Hattie Stroman, Carrie Miller, Janie James, and Everlina Watson.
He is survived by and will remain in the cherished memories of his devoted wife of 40 years, JoAnn; his two children, Brandi Byrdlon (LaMarque, TX) and D’Wana Bolden (Dickinson, TX); two loving grandchildren, Robert Thomas III (Tiffani) and Micah Fox; his two devoted baby sisters, Rose Byrdlon-Griggs (Michael) and Carolyn Byrdlon; three great-grandchildren, Amir Thomas, Amani Thomas and Robert Thomas IV; two nephews, Marcus Griggs and Gabriel Tovar; devoted aunt Vinnell (James) Brisco, Aunt Elnora Johnson, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Otis will be forever loved and missed by all he touched....
