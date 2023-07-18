Otis Thomas Byrdlon

LA MARQUE, TX — Otis Thomas Byrdlon went home to be the Lord on Monday, July 10, 2023. Otis was born on November 11, 1954 to Melvin and Malissa (Stroman) Byrdlon in Brazoria, Texas and was the oldest of three children. After spending a short period of his childhood in Galveston, his family moved to La Marque. He attended public school and graduated from La Marque High School in 1973, remaining a proud Cougar until the day of his passing. He continued his education by attending North Texas State University (now University of North Texas).

Funeral services will be held at 2p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, with visitation beginning at noon at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765, Hwy. 3, in Texas City. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.

