Ollie Mae Ann Grant

TEXAS CITY — Please join the family of Ollie Mae "Ann" Grant as we Celebrate and pay homage to our beloved matriarch. A seamstress extraordinaire. A Community Hero and Political Activist. She was the Queen of the Galveston County Democratic Party. A member of various civic and political organizations, she was a Golden Life Member of the NAACP, and an Executive Board member of many of those organizations. She was an illustrious woman, and a stalwart community servant. She was a longtime member of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church and an honorary member of New Life Church of Texas. Her leadership, wisdom and love will be enormously missed by all.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, daughter, Wanda K. Morris, and other loved ones.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription