TEXAS CITY — Please join the family of Ollie Mae "Ann" Grant as we Celebrate and pay homage to our beloved matriarch. A seamstress extraordinaire. A Community Hero and Political Activist. She was the Queen of the Galveston County Democratic Party. A member of various civic and political organizations, she was a Golden Life Member of the NAACP, and an Executive Board member of many of those organizations. She was an illustrious woman, and a stalwart community servant. She was a longtime member of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church and an honorary member of New Life Church of Texas. Her leadership, wisdom and love will be enormously missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, daughter, Wanda K. Morris, and other loved ones.
Her life will be remembered and celebrated by her family, children, Sharon Grant West and Phill Grant, Jr., (Lori); generations of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Mrs. Grant will lay in state on Friday, April 21, 2023 beginning at 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at A Psalm of Life 1117 Bayou Rd La Marque, TX 77568. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM followed by a 12:00 noon Homegoing Service both services will be held at New Life of Texas 1112 7th Street N Texas, TX 77590. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.