Ollie Jewel Williams

LA MARQUE, TX — Our Beloved Matriarch, Ollie Jewel Williams went to sleep in the arms of Jesus on January 2, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born August 17, 1936 in Galveston.

Ollie, a dedicated Educator, taught music 34 years in the Hitchcock and La Marque School Districts. Dedicated to her calling as a Musician, she served Rising Star Baptist Church for over 70 years. A graduate of Lincoln High School; Ollie Jewel received her Bachelors Degree from Prairie View A&M University and her Masters from Texas Southern University. She was active in her community and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star (PHA)

