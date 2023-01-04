LA MARQUE, TX — Our Beloved Matriarch, Ollie Jewel Williams went to sleep in the arms of Jesus on January 2, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born August 17, 1936 in Galveston.
Ollie, a dedicated Educator, taught music 34 years in the Hitchcock and La Marque School Districts. Dedicated to her calling as a Musician, she served Rising Star Baptist Church for over 70 years. A graduate of Lincoln High School; Ollie Jewel received her Bachelors Degree from Prairie View A&M University and her Masters from Texas Southern University. She was active in her community and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star (PHA)
Cherished memories will forever linger in the hearts of her devoted and caring daughter, Fariece Preston; beloved granddaughters, Shelbi Hill (Michael) and Montrese Preston; great-grandson, Leo Hill; bonus grandchildren, Brandi and Clayton (Marie); and a host of nieces, nephews, family members, coworkers, students and devoted friends.
All Services will be held at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak in Texas City. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Friday, January 6th followed by a Memorial Celebration at 6:00 PM. The Celebration of Life will be 12:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023 with Pastor D. N. Benford, eulogist. Entombment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park. www.norrisdburkley.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.