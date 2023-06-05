Norma Henriksen

BROWNWOOD, TX — Norma Olivia Henriksen passed away at her home in Brownwood, Texas with her son and daughter-in-law at her side.
Norma was a lifelong resident of Galveston, Texas, apart from her last few years in Lake Brownwood, Texas. She enjoyed needlepoint, gardening, crossword puzzles, playing Canasta and Bunco, cooking, and playing the guitar to folk music.
She graduated from Ball High School where she met her husband Gene Henriksen and was blessed in developing several lifelong friends. Memories with Norma will live forever in her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends.
Gene and Norma were avid motorcyclists. Together, they helped form a motorcycle group (TAME) and thoroughly enjoyed traveling, not just around the State but also to various parts of the country with their friends.
Norma retired from UTMB, where she worked as a research technician, studying blood clotting factors and working on various research projects until she retired.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Ramon S. (Raymond) Cisneros and Edna (Aldarado) Mansfield, and sisters, Irene Fajardo and Carmen Floeck.
Survivors include her son Raymond and wife Janet Henriksen; grandchildren, Raymond Henriksen, Jr., Lauren and husband Jeff Paige, Kathleen and husband Jacob Barnes, great-grandchildren, Lillian, Olivia, and Luke Barnes; brothers Robert and John Mansfield, nieces Nancy Wilson and Anne Rodwell, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM at Forest Park East Funeral Home and Cemetery in the Chapel, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598. Food will be provided.
Service starts at 2 PM, followed by a short Graveside service at 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to:
