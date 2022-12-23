TEXAS CITY — Nick Medina, Jr. went to be with the Lord on December 18th after spending a peaceful afternoon with his family.
Viewing and visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m., with a rosary to begin at 7:00 pm., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will take place at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Nick Medina was born May 10, 1930, in Texas City, Texas. Nick was a survivor of the 1947 T.C. Disaster. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, and brother. Survivors include his wife, Elvira (Bebe) Medina; daughter, Linda Anzaldua; son, Louis (Venetia) Medina and daughter, Diana (James) Bundrick; grandchildren, Angela, Stephen (Micki), Michael Anzaldua, Robert Smith (Amy), Randall Smith (Amy), Mandy Laymance (Matt), Christi Horton (Mark), Rosie Brzozowski (Garrett); great-grandchildren, Callie Johnson (Ty), Gianna, Stefania, Rocco, Melania, Chloe & Dominic Anzaldua, Ashleigh, Clayton Smith, Gaven Smith, Alex, Kali Muniz, Matthew Gomez, Mason, Myla Laymance, Coltin Zaleski (Savannah), Caleb, Cadin McKinzie, Trey, Carter Horton Parker Brzozowski; great-great grandchildren, Junie, Charlie Johnson, Jaxon, Bryson Hollifield. Pallbearers are Louis Medina, Robert Smith, Randall Smith, James Bundrick, Sr., Stephen Anzaldua, and Michael Anzaldua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.