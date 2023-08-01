Nelson Soup Howard

HITCHCOCK — I wanted you for life, you and me in the wind I never thought there'd come a time that our story would end. It's hard to understand but I guess I'll have to try-It's not easy to say goodbye.
For all the joy we share, all that time we had to spend-Now if I had one wish, I'd want forever back again.
To look into your eyes and hold you when you cry. It's not easy to say goodbye. I remember all the great times we had, some good, some bad.
Yes, and through it all, those memories will last forever.
There's peace in where you are, maybe all I need to know and if I listen to my heart, I'll hear your laughter once more. And so I have to say I'm just glad you came my way-Goodbye.
Nelson Henry Howard was born on May 27, 1938, son to Catherine and Cleveland, brother to Charlene and Mary, husband to Lillian, father to Brenda, Linda, Glenda and Kenny. Grandfather to Jaimie, Robbie, Caterina, Lindsey and Karlyn, Austin and Arlton. Great grandfather to Tyson, Aiden, Lyla, Jace, Willow, Rowan, Asher, Aspen, Jayden and Jameson, uncle to Michael, Mitchell, Matt, Joe and Cleveland (Boo). Many aunts uncles, cousins. All so special to him. His many friends, he never met a stranger. He was born and raised in Hitchcock-attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, graduating from Kirwin High School. He learned to weld from his father and went to many oil fields to help. After graduation, and a short college career, he went to work at Todd's Shipyard. Then at 19, he went to work with Monsanto Chemical Co. where he worked until he decided to change careers, and chose to work for Farmers Insurance Co. He had a very and great working time with this company and retired after 45 years in 2009. His health began to fail and in 2014, he was given another chance at life with a heart transplant. This surgery gave him more loving time with family. He traveled with his sister and brother-in-law to Italy to take his mom to see her family. A trip that was such a great time for all of us. Nelson never met a stranger and still remembers where and when he met them. Most given a nick name. If you got one, it meant you were special to him. The last few years have been very hard for him. Coming to the end of his life has been very sad for us, but we all know his life has been so full of love, laughs and great fulfillment. We celebrate his life, not mourn his death. We will be together again my love, Much love.
So much love and thanks to all that sent prayer over these last trying time. We will never forget you.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend Davis Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be his 3 grandsons, Robbie, Austin and Arlton and his 3 great grandsons, Tyson, Aiden and Jace.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary following at 7:30 p.m. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
