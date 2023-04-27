Naomi Jackson

PEARLAND — Our beloved, Naomi Jackson, went to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Naomi was born to parents Daniel and Barbara Simmons on July 12, 1936. She attended grade school in Galveston, Texas and graduated from Central High School in 1954. She continued her education at Texas Southern University and later earned a state certificate as a seamstress with a focus on dress making.

Naomi married her high school sweetheart, James M. Jackson Sr. in 1957. They were married for a total of sixty-three special years. Through their union, they created four wonderful children, Constance, Angela, James, and Nathan. Through the years she has proven to be a devoted wife, a loving mother, an amazing grandmother, and a role model to many.

