PEARLAND — Our beloved, Naomi Jackson, went to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Naomi was born to parents Daniel and Barbara Simmons on July 12, 1936. She attended grade school in Galveston, Texas and graduated from Central High School in 1954. She continued her education at Texas Southern University and later earned a state certificate as a seamstress with a focus on dress making.
Naomi married her high school sweetheart, James M. Jackson Sr. in 1957. They were married for a total of sixty-three special years. Through their union, they created four wonderful children, Constance, Angela, James, and Nathan. Through the years she has proven to be a devoted wife, a loving mother, an amazing grandmother, and a role model to many.
Her faith has always been at the center of her life and she was a dedicated member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church for more than eighty (80) years.
Naomi loved spending time with her family; especially quiet days with her beloved husband "James Mitchell." Her true passion was praising the Lord daily in her own special way. She has been an inspiration and blessing to many. She truly will be missed.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Simmons Sr. and Barbara Simmons, her husband, James M. Jackson Sr., and their son, James M. Jackson Jr.
She is survived by her children, Constance Norfleet (Neil), Angela Viser (Rick), Nathan Jackson (Trecia); grandchildren, Meaghan Dawn Jackson, Jackson Norfleet, Nathan Jackson Jr., Nicholas Jackson; and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
The family will receive guests for visitation on Saturday, April 29, 2023 beginning at 12:00 PM at Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church located at 7034 Tierwester Street - Houston TX 77021. The Celebration of Life Funeral Service will begin promptly at 1:00PM.
