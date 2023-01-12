SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Nancy Harvey passed from this life Tuesday evening, January 10, 2023, in Texas City.
Born November 25, 1946 in Galveston, Mrs. Harvey had been a resident of Santa Fe for most of her life. She was a florist with Knapp Floral and Kroger for over 10 years and attended First Christian Church in La Marque. Nancy enjoyed gardening, sewing and arranging flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Dorothy (Hoffman) Friese; son, Fred Weaver; brother, William “Willie” Friese.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, James “Jimmy” Harvey; daughters, Tammie Weaver Scheef and husband, Mike, Gail Harvey of Santa Fe; brother, Harry “BoBo” Friese and wife, Barbara; sister, Dorothy Lindenman and husband, Fred of Austin; grandchildren, Jon Weaver, Aaron Weaver, Tiffany Cruz-Reichert, Alissa Weaver, Misty Cruz-Fumi; 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Rex Teter officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Glen Byrd, Joel Evans, Troy Harvey, Ryan Reichert, Aaron Weaver and Holden Weaver.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
